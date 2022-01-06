Jessica "Jess" Lisa Lujan Manglona, of Barrigada, died Jan. 2 at the age of 47. Mass of Intention is offered at San Vicente/San Roke Catholic Church in Barrigada at 6 p.m. Monday to Friday; 5:30 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m. Sunday. Funeral details will be announced at a later date.

