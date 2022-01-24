Jessica "Jess" Lisa Lujan Manglona, familian Lazaro/Capili/Bonik/Lito, of Barrigada, died Jan. 2 at the age of 47. Mass is being offered at 6 p.m. Monday-Friday; 5:30 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m. Sunday at San Vicente Ferrer Catholic Church in Barrigada. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9-11:15 a.m. Jan. 25 at Ada’s Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at San Vicente Ferrer Catholic Church, Barrigada. Interment will follow immediately at Pigo Catholic Cemetery in Anigua.

