Jessie Robert Manibusan Pangelinan, of Yona, died on Sept. 28 at the age of 59. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on Oct. 14 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Cremation services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.

