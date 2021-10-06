Jessie Robert Manibusan Pangelinan, of Yona, died on Sept. 28 at the age of 59. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on Oct. 14 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Cremation services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.
