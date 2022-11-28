Jessie Villiarta Dela Cruz, of Dededo, died Nov. 19 at the age of 71. Viewing and last respects will be held from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Nov. 30 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. at Santa Barbara Catholic Church (lower level), Dededo. Interment services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

Tags

Load entries