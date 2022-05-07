Jesus “Jesse” Antonio Taitano, familian Terao/Chaketa, of Barrigada, died April 30 at the age of 20. Rosary is being prayed at 7 p.m. at the family residence, 177 Unguaguang Place, Barrigada, and will end May 9. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon May 19 at the family residence, 177 Unguaguang Place, Barrigada. Cremation will follow at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana.

