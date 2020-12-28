Jesus Arceo Quidachay, also known as “JQ,” familian Kodac, of Agat, died Nov. 30 at the age of 78. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon Dec. 28 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Cemetery in Agat.

