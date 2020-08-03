Jesus Barcinas Yamanaka, also known as “Chu," of Piti, died July 25 at the age of 91. Nightly rosary is being said at 6:30 p.m. at 131 Masso Court, Piti. Last respects will be held from 8-10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, at Guam Veterans Chapel in Piti. Mass begins at 10:30 a.m., followed by interment at Guam Veterans Cemetery.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load entries