Jesus “Chu"/"Uncle Chu” Champaco Barcinas, of Barrigada and formerly Malesso', died Oct. 24 at the age of 79. Rosary is being offered at 7 p.m. nightly at #162 Tun Juan White Street in Leyang, Barrigada. Last respects will be held from 9, 11:30 a.m. Nov. 12 at San Vicente-San Roke Catholic Church, Barrigada. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at noon, followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.

