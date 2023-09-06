Jesus Muna Charfauros, of Hågat, passed away at the age of 91. Mass of Intention is being offered at 7 a.m. Monday-Friday (excluding Thursday), at 5 p.m. Saturday, and 9 a.m. Sunday at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, Hågat until the funeral. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. Sept. 11 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Hågat. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at noon. Interment will follow at Mount Carmel Catholic Cemetery, Hågat.

