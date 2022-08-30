Jesus “Chu” Chargualaf Meno, familian “Dingga”, of Merizo, died August 21 at the age of 76. Mass of intention will be offered at 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, and Friday, 5 p.m. on Saturday, and 6:30 a.m. Sunday at San Dimas Catholic Church, in Merizo. Last respects will be held from 3:30 - 6:30 p.m. September 16 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for Christian burial will be offered on September 17th at 9 a.m. at San Dimas Catholic Church in Merizo, followed by private cremation services.

