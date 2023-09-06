Jesus “Chu"/"Jess” Chargualaf Naputi, of Inalåhan, passed away Aug. 29 at the age of 83. Mass of Intention is being offered at 6 p.m. at Saint Joseph Catholic Church, Inalåhan. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon Sept. 15 at Saint Joseph Catholic Church. Mass for Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. followed by Interment at Guam Memorial Park, Leyang, Barrigada.

