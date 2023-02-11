Jesus “Chu” Concepcion Chargualaf, of Piti, died Jan. 15 at the age of 83. Mass of Intention is celebrated at 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday at Assumption of Our Lady Catholic Church, Piti. Last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. Feb. 11 at Assumption of Our Lady Catholic Church. Mass for a Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at Assumption of Our Lady Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.

Tags

Load entries