Jesus “Chu” Concepcion Chargualaf, of Piti, died Jan. 15 at the age of 83. Mass of Intention is being said at 6 p.m. Monday – Saturday at Assumption of Our Lady Catholic Church, Piti. Last respects will be held from 9 - 11:30 A.M. Feb. 11 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home, Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at noon at Assumption of Our Lady Catholic Church, Piti. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park.

