Jesus Cruz Aguigui, also known as "Chu" or "Chumbai," of Santa Rita, died April 28 at the age of 72. Private funeral and cremation services are being held at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel in Windward Hills, Yona. A memorial service in celebration of his life will be announced at a later date.
Archbishop Michael Byrnes held Mass on Saturday to help the faithful nourish their spiritual soul and find strength in the midst of a trying t… Read more
CHO’CHO SAINA
- By Laura M. Torres Souder
CHamoru values shape character. I want to focus on two in particular that are especially relevant in this time of crisis: inagofli’e and minesngon. Read more
- By Maria Cristina Lazaro
I would say at this time of spiritual crisis, it is very soul-warming even to read that Father Paul Gofigan and the Archdiocese of Agana had s… Read more
