Jesus “JB"/"Chumbai"/"Jess” Cruz Bamba, of Mongmong and formerly of Toto, died Jan. 22 at the age of 76. Mass of intention is being offered at 5:30 and 6 p.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, Toto. Last respects will be held from 8- 11:30 a.m. Feb. 3 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, Toto. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at noon, followed by interment at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti.

