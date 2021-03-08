Jesus “Chu” Cruz Leon Guerrero, familian Sungot, of Chalan Pago, died Feb. 18 at the age of 88. A virtual rosary is being offered nightly at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom, Meeting I.D. 550 786 7575, Passcode 0314. Last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. March 9 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang, Barrigada. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park. Public health guidelines regarding number of individuals attending, use of face masks and social distancing will be followed and strictly enforced.
