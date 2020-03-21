Jesus Francisco Campos, of Chalan Pago, died on March 17 at the age of 79. There will be no public viewing or public funeral Mass.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Number of passengers on Flight UA189 undisclosed
- BREAKING NEWS: Governor announces 3 cases of COVID-19 on Guam
- Philippine government giving international travelers 72-hour deadline to leave. Guam-bound passengers left with few options
- BREAKING NEWS: Governor declares public health emergency
- Governor orders closure of businesses by noon Friday, except in key areas
- Philippines eases ban on international travel
- Delegate: Guam included in proposed $1K aid for each American adult, $500 for each child
- GPD: Curfew laws to be enforced
- Navy base restricts shopping; suspends guests
- Teen in bus stop fight freed from DYA
Images
Videos
- +2
Our community is facing a tough survival test in light of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. Read more
Writings on the Wall
- Ron McNinch
In August 1665, Cambridge University was suspended due to the plague and students left London to wait out the crisis. Isaac Newton went home a… Read more
- By Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero
Editor's note: This is the governor's special address on the COVID-19 crisis. Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In