Jesus “Uncle Chu"/"Jess” J. Rabago, of Sånta Rita-Sumai, died July 27 at the age of 87. Mass of Intention is being celebrated at 6:30 a.m. July 29, 6:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. July 30, and 6:30 a.m. from July 31-Aug. 3 and 5 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Sånta Rita-Sumai. Daily rosary is being said at 11:30 a.m. from July 27-Aug. 4 and at 6 p.m. Aug. 5 at the Rabago residence, 142 Vicente D. Lizama St., Sånta Rita-Sumai. Last respects will be held from 8-11 a.m. Aug. 15 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, followed by interment at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.

