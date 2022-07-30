Jesus “Uncle Chu"/"Jess” J. Rabago, of Sånta Rita-Sumai, died July 27 at the age of 87. Mass of Intention is being celebrated at 6:30 a.m. July 29, 6:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. July 30, and 6:30 a.m. from July 31-Aug. 3 and 5 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Sånta Rita-Sumai. Daily rosary is being said at 11:30 a.m. from July 27-Aug. 4 and at 6 p.m. Aug. 5 at the Rabago residence, 142 Vicente D. Lizama St., Sånta Rita-Sumai. Last respects will be held from 8-11 a.m. Aug. 15 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, followed by interment at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- 'I heard a shot’: Yigo residents shocked as 2 more bodies found
- $500 aid program closes tomorrow
- Police ID men found dead at Yigo ranch
- Police: Man caught on camera stealing from hardware store captured
- Tropical disturbance brings rains, winds and funnel clouds over Guam
- Capitol Kitchen has taken over the hill on Airport Road, Chef Castro leads the charge
- Public Health officials wait for CDC results on suspected case of monkeypox
- FSM president on island seeking help for COVID-19 outbreaks at home
- New 4-way stops along Route 15 in effect
- Driver allegedly told cops he just smoked meth
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
In a world where communication between people is essential, and critical to one's success, I have a question: Once we've started a conversatio… Read more
Writings on the Wall
- By Ron McNinch
As I mentioned last week, my students and I met with a number of legislative candidates about a week ago to discuss and hear their views on va… Read more
- By Marie Virata Halloran
Becoming a school health counselor (school nurse) was the best career of choice for me. I love children. Children are so precious, so innocent… Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In