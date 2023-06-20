Jesus “Chu” Leon Guerrero Baza, of Maga, Mangilao, passed away June 11 at the age of 95. Mass of intentions will be held 5:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday: Mondays at Our Lady of the Waters Catholic Church in Mongmong at 6 p.m. from June 12 – 18, the Funeral date, and at 7:30 a.m. Sunday. June 19 – July 4th: at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 7 a.m. Sundays at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, Toto. Last respects will be held from 8-11 a.m. July 4 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, Toto. Mass for Christian Burial will be offered at noon. Interment to follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.

