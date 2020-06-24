Jesus Pablo Aguon, Also known as “Chumbia" or "Papa Chu," of Manenggon, Yona, died June 19 at the age of 72. A memorial service will be held from 9 a.m.-noon Wednesday, July 1, at Guam Veterans Cemetery Chapel in Piti. Interment will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery.

