Jesus Perez Cepeda, also known as “Chu” and “Jesse,” Familian “Chero” of Dededo, died Dec. 14 at the age of 90. Last respects will be held from 8-10:30 a.m. on Jan. 8 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Santa Barbara Catholic Church (lower level) in Dededo. Interment and will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti. Public Health guidelines regarding number of individuals attending, use of face masks and social distancing will be followed and strictly enforced.

