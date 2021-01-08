Jesus Perez Cepeda, also known as “Chu” and “Jesse,” familian Chero, of Dededo, died Dec. 14, 2020, at the age of 90. Last respects will be held from 8-10:30 a.m. Jan. 8 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Santa Barbara Catholic Church (lower level) in Dededo. Interment will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti. Public health guidelines will be strictly enforced.

