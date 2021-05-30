Jesus Quidachay Ninete Sr., familian Cheton, of Sinajana, died on May 15 at the age of 79. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. June 12 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at San Juan Bautista Church, Ordot. Interment will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.
