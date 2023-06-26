Jesus “Chu” Reyes Garrido, Familian “Manana”, of Malesso', passed away June 23, at the age of 87. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9-11:30 a.m. June 30. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at noon at San Dimas Catholic Church, Malesso'. Burial will follow at the Malesso' Community Cemetery.

