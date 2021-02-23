Jesus "Jesse" S. Perez, of Tumon, died on Feb. 17 at the age of 79. Mass will be offered at Blessed Diego Church, Tumon: 6 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday; 7 p.m. Saturday; 9 a.m. on Sunday. Mass will be held at 6 p.m. at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Tamuning on Tuesday and Thursday followed by Rosary. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon on March 2 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. on March 3 at 10 a.m. at Blessed Diego San Vitores Church, Tumon. Interment will follow immediately at Guam Veteran's Cemetery, Piti.

