Jesus "Jesse" S. Perez, of Tumon, died on Feb. 17 at the age of 79. Mass will be offered at Blessed Diego Church, Tumon: 6 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday; 7 p.m. Saturday; 9 a.m. on Sunday. Mass will be held at 6 p.m. at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Tamuning on Tuesday and Thursday followed by Rosary. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon on March 2 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. on March 3 at 10 a.m. at Blessed Diego San Vitores Church, Tumon. Interment will follow immediately at Guam Veteran's Cemetery, Piti.
In April 2018, a torrent of muddy stormwater cascaded from elevated areas in Barrigada Heights, causing flooding to residential areas in lower…
By Jerry Roberts
"Problems are guidelines, not stop signs."
Marie Virata Halloran
On Feb. 17, early Wednesday morning, Marilou Lacson shared with me the sad passing of our good friend, Rose Tamares Felix. Marilou's message o…
