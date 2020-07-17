Jesus San Nicolas Duenas, also known as “Jesus Batatas," familian Carabao, of Tamuning and formerly of Santa Rita and Baza Gardens, Yona, died July 11 at the age of 77. Last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, July 25, at Guam Veterans Chapel in Piti, followed by interment at Guam Veterans Cemetery.
