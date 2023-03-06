Jesus “Jing” Solanoy Solidum, formerly of Tamuning, Guam, died Feb. 12 in Stockton, CA, at the age of 75. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 1-5 p.m. March 9 at the Vineyard Chapel at Cherokee Memorial Park at 14165 N. Beckman Rd, Lodi, CA 95240. Mass of Christian Burial  will be offered at 10:30 a.m. March 10 at the Church of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary at 6715 Leesburg Place, Stockton, CA, 95207. Interment will follow at the Cherokee Memorial Park.

