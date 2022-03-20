Jesus “Tambo ” Tenorio Sablan, familian Te/Deda/Korason, of Tamuning, died March 6 at the age of 89. Last respects will be from 9 a.m. to noon March 30 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel Church in Yona. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyeng, Barrigada.

