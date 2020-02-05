Jesus Yamasaki Salas, also known as “Chu”/“Jess," Familian “Dinisio,” of Dededo, died Jan. 30 at the age of 79. Mass of Intention is being held at 6 p.m. Monday-Friday at Santa Barbara Catholic Church (lower level) in Dededo. Mass on Saturday and Sunday is being offered at 5 p.m. (upper level). Last respects will be held from 9-11:15 a.m Feb. 12. at the lower level of the Dededo church. Mass for Christian Burial is being held at noon. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.

Tags

Load entries