Jesus Yamasaki Salas, also known as “Chu”/“Jess," Familian “Dinisio,” of Dededo, died Jan. 30 at the age of 79. Mass of Intention is being held at 6 p.m. Monday-Friday at Santa Barbara Catholic Church (lower level) in Dededo. Mass on Saturday and Sunday is being offered at 5 p.m. (upper level). Last respects will be held from 9-11:15 a.m Feb. 12. at the lower level of the Dededo church. Mass for Christian Burial is being held at noon. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In