Jesus “Uncle Chu” Zamora Castro, of Pagat, Mangilao, passed away June 6 at the age of 77. Nightly rosary will be offered at 7:30 p.m. at #241 Carnation Avenue, Mangilao. Last respects will be held from 9- 11:30 a.m. July 1 at Our Lady of Peace & Safe Journey Catholic Church, Chalan Pago. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at noon followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.

