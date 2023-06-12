Jesus “Uncle Chu” Zamora Castro, of Pagat, Mangilao, passed away June 6 at the age of 77. Nightly rosary will be offered at 7:30 p.m. at #241 Carnation Avenue, Mangilao. Last respects will be held from 9- 11:30 a.m. July 1 at Our Lady of Peace & Safe Journey Catholic Church, Chalan Pago. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at noon followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.
Jesus Zamora Castro
Log In