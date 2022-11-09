Jesusa Cabrera Pangelinan Williams, also known as “Sue/Susa,” of Ipan, Talofofo, formerly of Barrigada, died Oct. 30 at the age of 64. Mass of Intention will be celebrated at San Vicente-San Roke Catholic Church, Barrigada, at the following schedule: 6 p.m. weekdays; 5:30 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m. Sunday . Funeral arrangements to be announced at a later date.

