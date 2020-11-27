Jesusa Chiguina Meno, formerly of Tumon and lately of Dededo, died Nov. 20 at the age of 82. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon Dec. 10 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Tamuning. Burial will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti. 

