Jesusa “Susing” Ignacio Cencil, of Barrigada, died March 20 at the age of 95. Last respects will be from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. April 22 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. at San Vicente/San Roke Catholic Church in Barrigada. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.
