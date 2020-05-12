Jesusa Pangelinan San Nicolas, also known as "Neng," "Chulang" or "Susie," familian Oku/Mali/Chaka, of Dededo, died May 7 at the age of 84. A private funeral service will be held May 19 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang, Barrigada. Interment will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.

