Jhoel "BJ" Mendoza Guanlao, of Mangilao, passed away Aug. 14 at the age of 55. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 23 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Interment services will be held at Guagua, Pampanga, Philippines.

