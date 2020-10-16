Jildo Peter De Norcey, also known as “Pete,” of Barrigada, died Oct. 7 at the age of 93. Mass of Intention and rosary are being prayed at San Vicente Ferrer Catholic Church in Barrigada as follows: Oct. 22 and 23 Mass at 6 p.m. followed by the rosary; Oct. 24 Mass at 7:15 a.m. followed by the rosary; Oct. 25 Mass at 10 a.m. followed by the rosary; Oct. 26, 27, 28 and 29 Mass at 6 p.m. followed by the rosary. Last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. Oct. 30 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home, 191 Bibic St., entrance to Guam Memorial Park, in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered at 11:30 a.m. at San Vicente Ferrer Catholic Church in Barrigada. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park. Public health guidelines regarding number of individuals attending and social distancing will be followed and strictly enforced.
