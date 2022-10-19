Jimmy "Kimo" A. Apatang, of Hågat, originally from Rota, died October 14 at the age of 58. Rosary is being prayed at 6:30 a.m. Monday- Friday (Excluding Thursday) followed by 7 a.m. Mass at Mt. Carmel Church, Hågat. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9-11 a.m. October 26 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at noon at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, Hågat. Cremation services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona. 

