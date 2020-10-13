Jimmy "Jim" Babauta Castro, familian Deche, of Agat, died on Sept. 21 at the age of 66. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon on Oct. 16 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Burial will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.
