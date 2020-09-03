Jimmy Edward Sian, also known as “Blue/Jimbo,” of Malojloj, died recently at the age of 55. Last respects will held from 10 a.m.–noon Sept. 10 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Burial to follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti
