Jimmy James Barba Sardoma, of Sinajana, passed away Aug. 11 at the age of 38. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9-10:30 a.m. Aug. 23 followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at the lower level of Santa Barbara Catholic Church, Dededo. Interment service will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Police investigate 'unconscious and unresponsive' woman found in Yigo
- Man suspected of attempted murder after woman found seriously injured
- Pineda packs the house for performance at Tumon resort
- Justice Department pursues judgment against GovGuam
- 3 women sentenced for involvement in inheritance scam
- GDOE announces 3 different schedules in new school year
- Murderer cites jury misconduct in appeal for new trial
- Murderer serving life denied early release
- GUAM STRONG starts next week, projecting repairs for 125 homes
- GRMC appoints interim CEO
Images
Videos
Countries can’t tax their way to long-term prosperity. President Joe Biden wants to try anyway. Read moreBiden tax hikes: Road to economic decline
The Conservative Millennial
- Vincent Borja
The Guam Legislature is on the cusp of determining our island's financial future as they work through and finalize the government budget in th… Read moreConservative wisdom in Guam's budget: Focus on needs for sustained prosperity
- Rumiko Ishigami
Since my arrival in Guam on April 25 this year to assume my post as the consul-general of Japan, I have been looking forward to attending the … Read moreConsul-General Rumiko Ishigami 2023 Liberation Lay message
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In