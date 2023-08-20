Jimmy James Barba Sardoma, of Sinajana, passed away Aug. 11 at the age of 38. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9-10:30 a.m. Aug. 23 followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at the lower level of Santa Barbara Catholic Church, Dededo. Interment service will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

