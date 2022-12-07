Jimmy “Jim”/ “Papa Jim” Kumiyama Borja, of Chalan Pago/Barrigada, died Dec. 5 at the age of 57. Family Rosary being said at noon at June & Brooke Borja’s residence #211-C Lizama Street, Barrigada. Mass of Intention followed by rosary is being said in Barrigada at San Vicente/San Roke Catholic Church (Mass at 6 p.m. Dec. 7, 9, 12, Mass at 10 a.m. Dec. 8, rosary TBA, Mass at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 10 and Mass at 10 a.m. Dec. 11. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.- noon Dec. 13 at San Vicente/San Roke Catholic Church, Barrigada. Mass for Christian burial will follow Memorial Service at 1 p.m. at San Vicente/San Roke Catholic Church. Interment to then follow at Guam Memorial Park, Leyang, Barrigada.

