Jimmy “Jim”/“Jr.” Q. Mendoza Jr., of Yigo, passed away May 26 at the age of 36 years old. Nightly rosary is being said at 5:30 p.m. at 315 Tun Josen Diego Rd.,Yigo. Last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. June 24 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Yigo. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at noon. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.

