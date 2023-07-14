Jo Ann Forbes, of Sinajana, passed away July 12 at the age of 64. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9-10:30 a.m. July 18 at Ada’s Mortuary, Sinajana. Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. at St. Jude Thaddeus Church, Sinajana.
Jo Ann Forbes
Vanessa Wills
