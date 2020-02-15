Jo-Ann Marie Leon Guerrero, familian Sungot/Gaga, of Mangilao, died Feb. 8 at the age of 52. Mass of Intention is at 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday (No Mass Thursday) at Santa Teresita Catholic Church in Mangilao. Mass on Saturday and Sunday is being offered at 5 p.m. Mass on Monday, Feb. 17 will be at 7 a.m. Last respects will be held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 21 at Guam Memorial Park Chapel in Barrigada. Interment will follow.

