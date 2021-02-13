Jo Ann Perez Arriola, familian Sam/Clara/Ginza, of Toto, died Jan. 21 at the age of 58. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon Feb. 20 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered at 1 p.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Toto. Interment will follow at Pigo Catholic Cemetery in Anigua.

