Joan “Joanie” Ebil Ngerul Abraham, of Mangilao, passed away July 2 at the age of 55 years. Last respects will be held from 8-11 a.m. July 29 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Prayer service for Christian burial will be offered at noon. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.

