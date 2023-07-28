Joann Arriola Dela Cruz, formerly of Saipan, who resided in Dededo, passed away July 7 at the age of 53. Last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. July 28 at 106 Chalan Sagamai St., Dededo. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at the upper level of Santa Barbara Catholic Church, Dededo. Interment service will follow at Vicente A. Limtiaco Memorial Cemetery, Tiguac, Nimitz Hill, Piti.

