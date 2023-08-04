Joanna Lebthog Rama, of Mongmong, passed away at the age of 71. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9 a.m. Aug. 8 at Nuestra Señora De Las Aguas Catholic Church, Mongmong. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. followed by interment services at Guam Memorial Park, Barrigada.

