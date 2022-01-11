Joanne “Joy” Cabuag, of Yigo, died on Dec. 23 at the age of 32. Nightly rosary is being said at 6:30 p.m. at 150 Azud Ave. in Yigo until Jan. 16. Last respects for Joanne Cabuag will be held from 8- 11 a.m. on Jan. 17 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Mass for Christian Burial will be held at noon at Santa Bernadita Church in Agafa Gumas, in Yigo. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.

