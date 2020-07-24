Joaquin "Kin Golo" Borja Cepeda, of Barrigada, died July 17 at the age of 77. Rosary is being prayed nightly after 6 p.m. Mass at San Vicente Church, Barrigada. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. Friday, July 31, at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of a Christian Burial will be offered at noon at San Vicente Church, Barrigada. Interment service will follow immediately at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti.
